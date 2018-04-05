GDPR: View our essential webinar on-demand
The discussion on what brokers must do to meet GDPR is now available to stream.
GDPR is a topic of discussion on everybody’s lips and is set to come into force on 25 May so there is not long left for brokers to ensure they are compliant.
Insurance Age delved into the topic this week with a live webinar featuring a number of experts from the insurance market.
Sign up today to view the event on-demand.
Expertise
The panel featured David Sparkes, head of compliance at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Vincent Rezzouk-Hammachi, senior manager at Mazar’s UK - head of data privacy services, James Sharp, director of Ten Insurance, and Joanna Caskie, head of product development at Applied Systems.
The experts examined a number of questions, which came in from the webinar audience and covered a range of topics including:
- What the regime says about how brokers should be managing their own data
- What actions need to be ticked off by 25 May
- The best way to fine tune and maintain ongoing robust internal systems
- The importance and procedure for keeping audits to prove accountability
- Where responsibility lies in third party arrangements
- What the consequences could be of getting it wrong
- What best in class content, access and processing practices look like
Register now to watch this even at your leisure and keep up-to-date with the latest on GDPR.
