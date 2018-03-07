Gravity Risk Services targets more organic growth as profits rise in 2017

Stourbridge-headquartered broker also reports rise in turnover to £670,667.

Gravity Risk Services has posted a rise in turnover to £670,667 for the year ended 31 December 2017.

This is compared to the £421,188 the Stourbridge-headquartered broker reported in 2016.

The firm, which specialises in commercial combined, property owners and motor fleet, further achieved a pre-tax profit of £95,775 for 2017 (2016: £75,207).

Its operating profit further rose to £100,970 (2016: £80,552) and its profit for the year was £75,275, compared to £60,219 in the preceding 12-month period.

Growth

Gravity Risk Services managing director Dale Collett told Insurance Age: “We have achieved exceptional organic growth of 60% in 2017 due to a significant increase in targeted new clients as well as high retention rates from a team of qualified driven individuals.

“Our continued drive for profitable growth has seen us open new offices in Bradford and Leicester as well as the opening of larger offices at our Midlands operation.”

Collett further highlighted that the broker’s Corporate Chartered status had been beneficial when it came to attracting new clients.

He concluded: “In 2018 we are targeting a further 25% growth through the organic expansion of our three offices by our dedicated team, as well as building a bespoke range of services tailored to each client.”

