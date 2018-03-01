Endsleigh puts 77 people at risk of redundancy

Broker closing claims office in Burnley.

Endsleigh has confirmed that 77 people are at risk of losing their jobs in Burnley as it moves business from the office to its headquarters Cheltenham.

The broker is currently in the process of being sold from Zurich to A-Plan in a deal that was announced in January.

At that time Endsleigh had approaching 1,000 staff and north of £100m in gross written premium.

According to a spokesperson for Endsleigh the latest development was part of a strategic review from last year which followed on from splitting out the management of the broker and Zurich in the summer of 2016.

“As part of this process we’ve analysed the sustainability of our claims operation,” they stated.

“Given a number of environmental factors, such as the systems required, the level of appetite from insurers and our relative lack of scale, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our claims operation.”

Redundancy

The spokesperson confirmed that Endsleigh was leaving the Burnley office and has put 77 people at risk of redundancy.

They concluded: “We will transfer our sales, service, quality assurance and insight functions to Cheltenham so that we can continue to deliver for our customers.

“We’ve communicated this news to our employees and are working hard to support those affected through this uncertain and difficult time.”

