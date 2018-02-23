Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

  • Insurance Age staff
Emmanuel Kenning and Ida Axling discuss the key points from the week's news.

In the latest episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s editor and senior reporter dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

Top five stories - week commencing 19 February 2018:

1) Majority of brokers say GDPR will have negative impact

2) CBL Insurance Europe ordered to stop writing new business immediately

3) Steve Lewis confident RSA UK will "bounce back" in 2018

4) ICO court case against Hiscox collapses

5) Cyber hacks reported to FCA by financial firms hit 69 in 2017

