Quizzical questions: 23 February 2018

quiz2
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues

Clear's premium has grown to over £100m

The ABI and Lloyd's are also on the board

In 2016 there was only one

Profits fell as the overall COR hit 104.3%

The survey registered the views of 200 brokers

