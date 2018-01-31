Editor's letter - February 2018

A big appetite for 2018: Two deals highlight the desire for acquisitions remains strong

The broking year has certainly started at a frantic pace, not least with regard to the number of changes among insurer CEOs.

We’ve also seen acquisitions left, right and centre. A-Plan buying Endsleigh was a considerable event in the personal lines broking market. I’ve written before that in this market I believe brokers either have to go volume, go niche or give up.

It appears then that the mantra really should be go volume and go niche

The two businesses make an interesting fit, A-Plan with its high street presence and Endsleigh a more specialist call-centre offering.

Carl Shuker has been clear that the two will be run as separate entities. Under his leadership A-Plan has a great and enviable growth track record. The takeover was widely welcomed by experts and it appears then that the mantra really should be go volume and go niche.

Then there was Qatar Re buying up Markerstudy’s insurance companies – a deal described as good news for brokers by the insurer and great for brokers by, well, brokers.

What unites both deals is the opportunity for growth.

Consolidation is not a new theme. It dominated 2017 and buyers and sellers are clearly ready for more.

The latest deals have thrown up plenty of points to ponder. With no end to the buying on the horizon it should be a very interesting year.