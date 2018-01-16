Broker Network buys Saffron Insurance

The organisation said the East Anglian broker is its “fourth regional powerhouse”.

Broker Network has bought Saffron Insurance, which has offices across East Anglia, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows Broker Network’s acquisition of Thompson & Richardson in December last year and is the network’s fourth purchase as it moves to build up a number of “regional powerhouse” locations.

The business also bought Finch Group and Boyd Insurance in 2017.

According to Broker Network, this deal will see Saffron managing director, Dave Beswick and his team stay on at the brokerage and continue its acquisition programme.

Commercial

Broker Network described Saffron as one of East Anglia’s largest independent brokerages and said the business, which controls in excess of £30m GWP, employs over 120 people across its 12 offices and is strongly focused on commercial lines.

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer said: “We have a strong infrastructure of people, processes and systems established over 25 years ago which sets us apart from competitors.

“The investment in our fourth centre is exciting and I firmly believe the combination of Broker Network working alongside Dave and the Saffron team will dominate the broking landscape of East Anglia.

“Saffron is a very acquisitive business and will take a similar route to our first Broker Network Partner, Finch Group. We are however being thoughtful and considered in our approach and are making decisions for the long term.”

Opportunities

Beswick added: “My passion has always been to grow this business and I’m really proud of what the team has achieved recently.

“We now need to move to the next stage so that we can capitalise on opportunities and meet evolving customer needs. Des O’Connor and Broker Network are a great partner for us and I believe this presents a compelling solution for any broker in the East seeking a sale.”

