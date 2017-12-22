Private equity buys majority stake in Miles Smith as MS Amlin exits

Broker has over 220 staff and annual GWP of £170m.

Pollen Street Capital (PSC) is set to buy a majority shareholding in Miles Smith, the broker has revealed.

The deal, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, will see MS Amlin and other shareholders exit the business.

It is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2018. The price was not disclosed.

Specialisms

Miles Smith has over 220 staff across its head office in London and branches in Suffolk and Bedfordshire.

The broker which has specialisms in the London Market and schemes and affinities can trace its origins back to 1925 and the group writes over £170m of gross written premium annually.

The current company was formed following a re-structuring in 2000 under the stewardship of chief executive officer Paul Chainey.

Private equity fund manager PSC is focused on investing in firms in the financial and business services sectors.

It has invested over £1.2bn in a range of companies including provider of international payment and retail travel money products Moneycorp; challenger bank Shawbrook and debt purchaser and Arrow Global.

Relationships

Chainey commented: “PSC offers a great solution for shareholders, staff and Miles Smith’s strong market relationships.

“Miles Smith has many large and exciting opportunities, which we are determined to pursue with the strategic investment of our new partner and the PSC investment provides a spring board for these opportunities to crystallise and take Miles Smith to another level.”

He concluded: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank MS Amlin and our retiring shareholders for their contribution to the business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.