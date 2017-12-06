Broking break: And finally

George Pinner has a hidden talent, Neal Lumb explains how he got into insurance, meet Sherlock the Cocker Spaniel and Eddie Ferrao gets put on the spot

My hidden talent

I joined Lorica in 2012 after competing in the London Olympics. Before the games I had been a full-time hockey athlete but unfortunately following the Olympics our individual funding as Great Britain hockey players ended. I decided to pursue a career in insurance as the long-term client/broker/insurer relationship aspect of the job really appealed to me. I was lucky that Lorica were willing to give me an opportunity to learn and develop a career whilst supporting my hockey commitments. I find my sporting efforts really help when meeting clients and new prospects alike. Unfortunately, whilst the Rio 2016 Olympic Games went amazingly for the women we under performed. Since then we have had a reasonably big turnaround in players and staff but have started this four year cycle positively. I’m proud to say I’m now a co-captain of the squad and 2017 has seen us qualify for the World Cup next year as well as win a bronze medal at the European Cup (our first medal since 2011). Hopefully we continue to improve and can medal at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games next year.

George Pinner, account executive, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Why I chose insurance

I picked my first job in insurance simply because the chap who interviewed me was also called Neal – simple as that. The better question is: “What keeps me in insurance?” My 25 years in insurance have put me in front of some of the most impressive business leaders you can meet, given me an insight into some of the most interesting sectors in the business world and forced me to get a bit better every day to keep up with my competitors. Every day and every person is different – where else can you get that?

Neal Lumb, director, Finch Insurance Brokers & Employee Benefits

Pet of the month - Sherlock

BG i.uk project development executive Sam Jones’ Cocker Spaniel

Sherlock is a two-and-a-half-year-old Cocker Spaniel whose tail never stops and who loves chasing balls and pheasants

On the spot

Eddie Ferrao on books, basketball and being taller

▶ My favourite book is…

…Biba schemes guide/Radio Times at Christmas

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be…

…taller! I am just below average height

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…Adrian Todd (ex-Tradex) - funniest person in his own world

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…chocolate, crisps and nuts

▶ My dream job would be…

…basketball player

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far) was…

…starting Langton London in March 2016 with Tony Gutteridge. It was something I always wanted to do.

Eddie Ferrao, director, Langton London Insurance Brokers