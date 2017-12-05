Howden-owner Hyperion sells stake for £298m

In addition to this sale the business is also looking to raise £224m in additional capital as it looks to support global growth strategy and deals in the pipeline.

Howden-owner Hyperion has sold a “significant minority stake” in the business to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) for $400m (£298m).

According to a statement from Hyperion the deal will see CDPQ join General Atlantic as a long term growth partner and it will provide new growth equity as well as liquidity to existing shareholders.

The news follows reports that the company was planning a stake sale with a plan in place to sell around 25% of the business to a sovereign wealth fund or long term investor.

Hyperion, which also owns Dual and RK Harrison, management and employees will remain the largest shareholder group.

David Howden, CEO of Hyperion, commented: “CDPQ is a fantastic partner to support us on the next leg of our journey.

“Their strategy to invest based on long term fundamentals combined with their deep understanding of insurance markets and significant international portfolio, mean they will deliver valuable insight to help direct our future plans, whilst remaining supportive of our independence and of our resolute focus on putting our clients at the centre of everything we do.”

Refinance

In addition to the investment Hyperion also launched a debt refinancing today (5 December) to raise $300m. The organisation noted that it will extend and reprice its existing Term Loan facility to 2024 and include the issuance of additional primary debt. In addition, Hyperion will extend its existing undrawn Revolving Credit Facility.

The broker said that this, in conjunction with the CDPQ investment, this will leave Hyperion well placed to execute on its medium term growth strategy from a strongly capitalised position and with significant free cash, providing over $300m of additional capital for future investments.

The group reported that selective acquisitions with a strong cultural fit will continue to play an important role in Hyperion’s growth strategy and the Group has a number of deals in the pipeline.

Investment

Howden continued: “Since General Atlantic’s initial investment in 2013, the Group’s revenue has grown by almost five times, our Ebitda has increased from £36m to over £150m, and we have created very significant value for all of our shareholders.

“General Atlantic has been more than just an investor, it has been an active and collaborative growth partner whose intellectual capital, significant technological expertise, global resources and experience have played a central role in our success over the past four years, and I am delighted that they will continue to do so.”

In addition to the stake sale announcement Hyperion also noted that its unaudited preliminary results for 2017 showed revenue of £535m and Ebitda of £152m on a bank reported basis.

Stephane Etroy, executive vice-president and head of private equity at CDPQ, commented: “We are pleased to partner alongside David Howden, his management team and General Atlantic to continue Hyperion’s track record of success.

“Hyperion has a very strong entrepreneurial culture that has consistently yielded superior organic growth. This transaction allows us to support the Group in its global growth strategy while at the same time benefiting from a stable and counter-cyclical industry, together with a high-quality partner who shares our long-term vision.”

