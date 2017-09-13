Broker Apprentice: Interview dates fast approaching

The 2016 winner Craig Younger says taking part in the series gave his career a real boost and urges everyone eligible to enter.

The interview dates for Broker Apprentice 2017 are fast approaching but it is not too late to apply.

Interviews are being held in September in Birmingham (19th), Manchester (21st), London (22nd) and remotely by Skype on the 25th.

Last year’s winner Craig Younger of Castle Insurance Services has urged anyone considering putting in an application to do it now.

Career boost

Younger advised that winning the series gave his career a real boost and said he has gone from an SME account handler to a commercial executive since his victory.

“It has given me confidence and I have stepped up and am now working to drive new business,” he said.

The entry process, he noted, was “simple and only took around five minutes.”

“I entered to get out of my comfort zone and apply the knowledge I have gained in new situations.”

Fun

Younger remarked that the tasks he undertook during the filming were “very enjoyable”.

He added: “There was not too much pressure and everyone was very helpful. If I could I would enter again.”

In addition to a career boost Younger pointed out that he has made lots of useful contacts thanks to Broker Apprentice.

“I enjoyed meeting new people from the industry and it opened up a lot of doors, for example, getting in to Lloyd’s and meeting the powers that be.”

He said it was also valuable to meet brokers with similar ambitions because “you realise the quality is there in the market at our level.”

Many in the 2016 group have remained in touch.

“We help push each other on,” Younger stated.

He concluded: “I would recommend people enter even if they are unsure. You just never know if you are going to win!”

Interviews

Apply today before it is too late to be in with a chance of starring in the show and proving your worth as the best new broker in insurance. Interviews take place later this month in Birmingham, Manchester, London and remotely via Skype.

Are you a confident, savvy and hard-working business operator with less than five years of broking experience who would like to broadcast your expertise and industry knowledge?

Along with sponsor Axa, Insurance Age is seeking applicants just like this who will ultimately be judged by the insurer’s very own Lord Sugar: UK CEO Brendan McCafferty.

Winner

Sign up now to take part in this award-winning series where contestants will be pitted against each other in a number of exciting insurance challenges which will be judged by a team of experts from Insurance Age and Axa.

The 2017 winner will receive a great prize – a place on Axa’s Broker Future seminar taking place over two days at a stunning chateau in France.

In addition, the winner will get access to top management consultants, with the aim of arming up-and-coming brokers with the leadership tools needed to succeed in the market.

If you are a manager and have a bright star in your team, encourage your staff to complete an entry as soon as possible.

Apply

To apply you must be available on the dates listed below:

Initial Interview Dates: (you must be available for ONE of these dates)

19 September - Birmingham

21 September - Manchester

22 September - London

25 September - Remotely by Skype

Task and Filming Dates: (you must be available for ALL of these dates)

Task dates: 9, 10 and 11 October in London

(overnight accommodation provided for candidates on 9 and 10)

Final interview: 23 October in London

Apply today for a chance to be part of the insurance series of the year.