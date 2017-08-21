Broker Apprentice: Apply to take part today!

Are you the best new broker in the business? Submit your application by 11 September to be in with a chance of winning Broker Apprentice 2017.

The fifth series of the popular Broker Apprentice series is now open for applications so if you think you are the best new broker in the market apply today.

Perhaps you are a manager and have a bright star in your junior team who deserves to shine on a wider stage? Encourage your staff to complete an entry as soon as possible.

Insurance Age and series sponsor Axa are looking for confident, savvy and hard-working business operators who would like to broadcast their expertise and industry knowledge, which will ultimately be judged by Axa’s very own Alan Sugar: UK CEO Brendan McCafferty.

Submissions will close on 11 September so be sure to enter soon and don’t be put off if you can’t travel to London as, for the first time ever, in addition to regional face-to-face interviews, we will be assessing potential candidates remotely over Skype.

As well as London and on Skype, interviews for the series will also take place in Birmingham and Manchester.

Simply click here to start your application and be sure to complete it by 11 September.

The 2017 winner will receive prizes including a place on on Axa’s highly regarded and CII accredited Broker Future seminar in 2018. Designed to nurture new broker talent, this year’s exclusive seminar is taking place over two days at a stunning chateau in France.

The winner will get access to top management consultants on this exclusive course, which has been designed to arm up-and-coming brokers with the leadership tools needed to succeed in this fast changing market.

The series will see the best applicants pitted against one another in a series of exciting insurance challenges including individual and group projects which will be judged by a team of experts from Insurance Age and Axa.

Winners

2016 winner Craig Younger of County Durham-based Castle Insurance Services said: “I would say 100% that brokers need to apply for this and get out of their comfort zone and meet other brokers. It is brilliant to see that talent is clearly there.”

2015 winner Charlie Barrett, formerly of Leeds headquartered Henderson Insurance Brokers added: “Just go for it. You have to have the motivation and get-up-and-go to push yourself. It is a phenomenal experience.”

Apply

To apply you must be available on the dates listed below:

Initial Interview Dates: (you must be available for ONE of these dates)

19 September - Birmingham

21 September - Manchester

22 September - London

25 September - Remotely by Skype

Task and Filming Dates: (you must be available for ALL of these dates)

Task dates: 9, 10 and 11 October in London

(overnight accommodation provided for candidates on 9 and 10)

Final interview: 23 October in London

Apply today for a chance to be part of the insurance series of the year.