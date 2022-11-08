Newbie News: Capsule

CEO Thomas Wynne tells Insurance Age how he went from being managing director at Kingsbridge to starting an insurance partner for high growth start-ups, Capsule

My dad set up his own company called [commercial insurance broker] Kingsbridge in 2001. I was always around it growing up, so it was perhaps inevitable that I would join the firm. In 2007 we set up an insurance scheme called Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance and my brother and I got involved in what became a successful venture. In 2014 we took a minority investment from Livingbridge. Then in 2016 we did a secondary buyout with a private equity house called Dunedin