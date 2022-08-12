Biba adds eSentire as associate

Founded in 2001, eSentire promotes itself as investigating and stopping cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. The firm’s website details it has over 1500 customers, across 80 countries, and head offices in Berkshire and Ontario.

According to Biba, eSentire specialises in managed risk programs, managed detection and response, as well as digital forensics and incident response.

Biba stated that it will offer members support with building a more responsive cybersecurity