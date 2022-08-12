Biba adds eSentire as associate
Founded in 2001, eSentire promotes itself as investigating and stopping cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. The firm’s website details it has over 1500 customers, across 80 countries, and head offices in Berkshire and Ontario.
According to Biba, eSentire specialises in managed risk programs, managed detection and response, as well as digital forensics and incident response.
Biba stated that it will offer members support with building a more responsive cybersecurity
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Technology
Most read
- Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip
- Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
- People Moves: 8-12 August 2022
- FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
- Policy Expert targets doubling within five years, says CEO Steve Hardy
- MGAs rising up GRP’s buying plans
- GRP-owned Newstead promotes Sarah Giles to managing director