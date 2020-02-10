Broker Direct creates outsourcing arm Proficient
Solutions provider said Proficient will target personal lines firms and InsurTechs.
Broker Direct has rebranded its outsourcing operations as Proficient.
The solutions provider said that Proficient would build on Broker Direct’s “strong position” in the UK third party administration market.
Terry Stanley, CEO of Broker Direct, commented: “The creation of Proficient is the next step in the growth of our successful outsourcing business.
“By establishing Proficient as a distinct brand, we intend to raise our profile and presence in this fast-growing sector of the market.”
Broker Direct currently counts Wrisk, Inshur, and Ticker among its clients.
Offering
Proficient specialises in offering outsourcing services in personal lines.
The provider offers product build and distribution, premium collection, agency management, fraud mitigation, and claims handling.
Operations director Ann Golder added: “Clients, both established and new entrants, are increasingly turning to outsourced solutions.
“The benefits are significant: Immediate scale economies, access to highly-trained, professional and experienced staff together with first-class infrastructure and systems.”
Broker Direct said that Proficient will be targeting InsurTechs as part of its strategy.
