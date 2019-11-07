Broker Expo: Open GI sets focus on machine learning
Following purchase of machine learning specialist MLP, Open GI CEO Simon Badley outlined the future strategy for both companies.
Simon Badley, CEO at Open GI, has explained how the software provider is changing its approach to general insurance.
In a session at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo today (7 November), Badley stated: “We need to think about technology differently and we need to think about the solutions that we offer and how we bring them to market differently.
“Our goal is to be technology provider of choice in this industry and we need to think innovatively about how our customers will use software.”
He explained that Open GI sees data and machine learning as emerging themes within the general insurance space.
Badley joined Open GI as CEO after Chris Guillaume stepped down from the role in May 2019.
Acquisition
Badley was joined by Tom Murphy, CEO at Machine Learning Programs (MLP).
Open GI purchased the machine learning and artificial intelligence specialist in September 2019.
Presenting with Badley at Broker Expo today, Murphy explained that machine learning can be difficult to define.
He commented: “There are many different ways to approach machine learning, some of the algorithms are largely different than others, some are explainable and some are very opaque.”
Murphy explained that MLP’s role is to use data to highlight patterns of behaviour which can relate to pricing patterns, fraud prevention and rate renewal.
“When we work on insurance, we’re dealing with 150 to 200 pieces of data.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed
- Wilby warns customers of fraudulent spoofed calls
- Radius Payment Solutions buys The Burley Group
- Profits soar again at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions
- Least and most profitable scheme lines revealed
- Top 100 2019 - Bandings
- CII to auction historical fire marks