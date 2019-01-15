Acturis passes 20,000 users

Software specialist seeking new minority PE backer.

Acturis has announced that it has broken through the 20,000 user barrier after a number of “significant broker wins from competitors”.

The software specialists listed that in the last 12 months Manchester-headquartered UK Global, Liverpool-based Mason Owen, Bruce Stevenson in Scotland and independent broker Willis Insurance and Risk Management had all gone fully live on its platform with a mix of commercial and personal lines business for each.

In addition the Bollington part of recently merged Bollington Wilson Group went live with Acturis although the broker retains a competitor for its call centre based offering.

All of this on top of the previously reported wins of Griffiths & Armour and Towergate.

Pipeline

The technology experts highlighted that it had “an extremely strong pipeline” of new business opportunities across the entire spectrum of brokers, MGAs and insurers which it predicted would continue to support the growth trajectory over the next few months.

The news followed Insurance Age revealing that Acturis was seeking a new minority private equity investor to replace Summit Partners.

Summit invested in the business in June 2010 since then it has grown organically and through international acquisitions. Revenue has risen during the period from £19.6m to £62.2m.

Service

Theo Duchen, co-CEO at Acturis said: “As we enter 2019, another exciting year for Acturis, we are absolutely delighted to have reached 20,000 users but there is much more for us to do to help our clients.

“We are committed to continuing our record of investment in new products and features backed by consistent project delivery for our customers.”

He concluded: “The upcoming release of our native mobile application on both IOS and Android follows a successful customer pilot and will deliver significant productivity and service benefits to our existing clients.”

