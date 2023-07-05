Former CII COO Bissell appointed Cila executive director

The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters has appointed John Bissell as executive director. He will take on the leadership role in September 2023.

Bissell, pictured, replaces David Ross, another former CII director, who was appointed in April 2022 and called for greater broker involvement with the body. Ross stepped down in March as reported by Insurance Age’s sister title Insurance Post.

As the new executive director, Bissell will support Cila’s executive committee including president Dr Marc Sweeney of Davies, deputy president Steven Wallace of McLarens and Cila’s three vice presidents, honorary secretary, honorary treasurer and