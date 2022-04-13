FCA staff vote to strike

The ballot closed with over 75% voting in favour of industrial action following the dispute around changes to pay and conditions. A further 89.8% also voted to support industrial action short of strike action.

Unite said that the vote for strike is a historic first for the FCA workforce.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “For the first time ever, the employees at the Financial Conduct Authority have voted for industrial action. They have made it very clear that the proposed changes