Mixed response to latest FCA AR review

The appointed representative model (AR) is under the microscope again thanks to a parliamentary select committee review of the Greensill affair which found that, in some cases, the AR regime was being used in a way that regulators had not originally intended.

This prompted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HM Treasury to issue a fresh joint consultation on how ARs operate to address potential customer harm.

The AR model is used across the financial services spectrum with insurance ARs