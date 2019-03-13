FCA fines The Carphone Warehouse £29m for mis-selling insurance

Huge penalty levied by the watchdog after a whistleblower sounded the alarm and the FCA launched an investigation which found firm failed to train staff to give suitable advice.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined The Carphone Warehouse £29.1m for failings that led to the mis-selling of a mobile phone insurance and technical support product.

The regulator noted that its investigation had stemmed from whistleblowing reports.

The FCA found that The Carphone Warehouse had failed to give its staff the right training to give suitable advice to customers purchasing the product named ’Geek Squad’.

In particular, sales consultants were not trained adequately to assess a customer’s needs to determine whether Geek Squad was suitable.

According to the watchdog, they were taught to recommend Geek Squad to customers who already had cover, for example through their home insurance or bank accounts.

Cancellations

During the period under investigation, from 1 December 2008 to 30 June 2015, the company made regulated sales of Geek Squad policies worth over £444.7m.

The regulator detailed that a high proportion of these policies were subsequently cancelled early. For example, in January 2014, 35% of policies were cancelled within the first three months from inception.

The FCA explained that high cancellation rates are an indicator of a risk of mis-selling which The Carphone Warehouse failed to properly consider.

Whistleblowers

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, commented: “The Carphone Warehouse and its staff persuaded customers to purchase the Geek Squad product which in some cases had little to no value because the customer already had insurance cover.

“The high level of cancellations should have been a clear indicator to the management of mis-selling.”

He continued: “Without whistleblowers coming forward, these practices may never have come to light.

“In the past few years, whistleblowers have contributed critical intelligence to the enforcement actions we have taken against firms and individuals.”

According to the FCA, sales staff at The Carphone Warehouse were trained in “spin selling”, with a focus was on persuading customers to purchase Geek Squad and on selling the features of the product.

In addition, no training was provided on how to respond when customers gave answers indicating the policy may not be right for them.

Sales staff were instead trained in “objection handling”, with the focus being on overcoming customer objections rather than assessing whether the product was suitable for the customer.

Customers who said they might have a similar product or wanted to think about it were advised to purchase Geek Squad and cancel in 14 days.

The regulator noted that this created a risk that customers would purchase insurance that they did not need and would be exposed to the risk of paying for it if they did not cancel in time.

Complaints

The FCA stated that the business further failed to properly investigate customer complaints about the sale of Geek Squad, which led to valid complaints not being upheld in circumstances where the product had been mis-sold.

As a result, management did not have an accurate impression of indicators of mis-selling.

The watchdog therefore found that The Carphone Warehouse breached Principle 3, Principle 6 and Principle 9 of the FCA’s Principles for Businesses between 1 December 2008 and 30 June 2015.

According to the regulator, the firm did not dispute the findings and exercised its right, under the FCA’s partly contested case process, to ask the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee to assess the appropriate level of sanction.

The firm’s acceptance the FCA’s findings meant it qualified for a 30% discount. Otherwise the fine would have been £41,582,300.

