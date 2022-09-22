Aviva “disappointed” at other insurers for not offering fairly priced multi-occupancy building insurance

Aviva’s UK & Ireland general insurance CEO, Adam Winslow, has responded to the FCA’s report on insurance for multi-occupancy buildings expressing disappointment in other insurers for not offering fairly priced insurance.

Yesterday the Financial Conduct Authority delivered its recommendations and potential remedies to reform the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market, this included a cross industry pool and lowering commissions.

The authority recommended creating the pool to limit the risk to individual insurers linked with certain buildings affected by flammable cladding or other material fire safety risks. This, the FCA said, was aimed at reducing the price of insurance for these buildings.

Winslow stated