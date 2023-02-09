Aston Lark strikes deal to buy Allegiance Insure

Howden-owned Aston Lark has agreed terms to buy Allegiance Insure in its first acquisition of 2023.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Allegiance Insure was established by Charles Wintour in 2015. The firm, which is based in the City of London, is an appointed representative of Bennett Gould & Partners.

The broker lists its specialisms as including financial lines and high net worth insurance, as well as regulatory insurance to cover the costs of Financial Conduct Authority Section 166 Skilled Person Investigations.

It also provides business insurance across 10 sectors, ranging