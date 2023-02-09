Insurance Age

Aston Lark strikes deal to buy Allegiance Insure

libor-reform-trendline-london-skyline
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Howden-owned Aston Lark has agreed terms to buy Allegiance Insure in its first acquisition of 2023.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Allegiance Insure was established by Charles Wintour in 2015. The firm, which is based in the City of London, is an appointed representative of Bennett Gould & Partners.

The broker lists its specialisms as including financial lines and high net worth insurance, as well as regulatory insurance to cover the costs of Financial Conduct Authority Section 166 Skilled Person Investigations.

It also provides business insurance across 10 sectors, ranging

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: