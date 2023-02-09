Aston Lark strikes deal to buy Allegiance Insure
Howden-owned Aston Lark has agreed terms to buy Allegiance Insure in its first acquisition of 2023.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Allegiance Insure was established by Charles Wintour in 2015. The firm, which is based in the City of London, is an appointed representative of Bennett Gould & Partners.
The broker lists its specialisms as including financial lines and high net worth insurance, as well as regulatory insurance to cover the costs of Financial Conduct Authority Section 166 Skilled Person Investigations.
It also provides business insurance across 10 sectors, ranging
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FCA broker c-suite volumes stable as decision delays tick down
The Financial Conduct Authority authorised 1129 general insurance intermediary CEOs in 2021 and a further 994 in the first 10 months of 2022, an Insurance Age Freedom of Information request to the regulator has revealed.
QBE appoints Matt Lacy as director of newly formed client proposition team
QBE has created a client proposition team and has appointed Matt Lacy to be its director, with immediate effect.
Zurich UK’s P&C operating profit drops to £226m in 2022
Zurich UK’s operating profit from property and casualty business fell £145m year-on-year to £226m in 2022 due to claims inflation and the impact of large losses.
Barbon aims to double £21m earnings in five years
Barbon aims to double its current £21m Ebitda over the next five years, new managing director Wayne Tonge has revealed to Insurance Age.
FCA brings broker role approval turnaround time down to 92 days
The Financial Conduct Authority has begun to improve its turnaround times for approving key general insurance broking roles, bringing the average down to 92 days from 105 days in 2021.
Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility
Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.
Brokers hit as FCA authorisation sign-off lengthens to 237 days
The Financial Conduct Authority’s authorisation service for new brokers looking to trade general insurance business worsened up to the end of October 2022, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
US authorities notified of Marsh McLennan's controversial African pipeline involvement
US authorities have been alerted by human rights groups to Marsh’s involvement with the controversial building of an East African oil pipeline.