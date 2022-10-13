FCA contemplated commission level ban in flats insurance review
The Financial Conduct Authority “considered a number of options” as it worked on the multi-occupancy buildings insurance review and “one of them would include whether we should go forward and try to think about potential price caps or bans”, Sheldon Mills has confirmed.
The executive director for consumers and competition at the FCA has also confirmed a further investigation into excessive commission levels.
The residential buildings insurance review was prompted by then Secretary of State Michael Gove writing to the FCA in January saying he was “extremely concerned” about the pressure leaseholders face from rapidly escalating insurance premiums on blocks of flats following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
Published last month the review found evidence of brokers
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Zurich retail head Dave Martin quits
- Blog: What next for ex-Zurich retail boss Martin?
- Zurich to open offices in Bristol and Southampton
- News analysis: Agriculture – how can brokers help the sector face up to risks, old and new?
- Insurance set for boom in machine learning, Bank of England survey finds
- News analysis: Would a merged FCA/PRA make brokers’ lives any easier?
- Lloyd’s cyber probe ‘advanced’ but online systems remain in shutdown