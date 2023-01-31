Start-up The Yorkshire Broker targets SME

A new commercial insurance broker, The Yorkshire Broker, is set to launch officially in the SME market in February with a target of £1m gross written premium in 2024.

The new broker, which will specialise in property, business, and hospitality insurance, was founded by managing director Martin Weaver-Parker and commercial director Phil Hodgson, both former employees at Lockyers.

Its headquarters will be in Castleford and the firm currently has a headcount of two, with the prospect of adding another member of staff this year.

Weaver-Parker detailed that the main challenge of starting-up was the authorisation process conducted by the Financial Conduct