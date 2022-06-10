FloodFlash stakes claim for 'smart quote' as "paradigm shift" in mass market parametrics
According to the parametric insurance technology company the new feature brings a wealth of insights to help brokers and clients select the right cover.
Parametric insurance enables clients to select a pay-out amount for their policy, and a trigger depth. When flooding reaches a selected trigger depth, they are paid the full claim value.
Smart quote takes the inputs that brokers submit on behalf of their clients and produces a tailored quote, FloodFlash explained.
Each quote includes trigger
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Profile: Adam Winslow - Winslow’s world
- FCA hit by second wave of strike action as Unite says regulator in deep crisis
- Analysis: Recruitment, the workplace environment and the generational shift
- Analysis: Sexism, seniority and insurance
- JMG eyeing up more deals after flurry of Scottish buys
- County Group buys Taylor Francis
- Two-thirds of schemes brokers not satisfied with compliance support from insurers