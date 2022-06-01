Dirty Martini cocktail chain owner files £4m BI legal case against QIC Europe

The Particulars of Claim, dated 4 May, show subsidiaries DC Bars and Tuttons Brasserie are seeking £4.03m from QIC for losses from three shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

QIC was wrong to turn down the claims, the lawyers argued, taking aim at the insurer’s contention that the policy was limited to indemnity for losses suffered during only one three-month period after the first occurrence of Covid-19 within a 25-mile radius. There was no such provision in the policy, the claimants’