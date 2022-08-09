FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
Michael Gove, the then Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Minister, wrote to the watchdog in January demanding a market review saying he was “extremely concerned” about the pressure leaseholders face from rapidly escalating insurance premiums on blocks of flats following the Grenfell Tower Tragedy.
FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi responded the same day while executive director, consumers and competition, Sheldon Mills issued Dear CEO letters to brokers and insurers.
Mills warned
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim
- Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
- Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
- PIB 2021 deal costs total £85.5m
- GWP up but profit and COR deteriorate for Allianz Holdings
- Gallagher buys specialist crisis and risk management consultancy AnotherDay
- Chaucer’s head of insurance insists the industry must be more inclusive for women