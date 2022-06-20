Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
Paradigm has claimed for damages, interest and costs and alleged that Gallagher failed to arrange cover for one of its buildings in a recent court filing.
The claimant suggested a number of breaches from Gallagher led to the building in Slough being uninsured when it was hit by a storm in 2020 and had its roof blown off.
The breaches allegedly include:Breach of duty Breach of ICOBS rules Failure to perform or clarify instructions Failure to obtain cover as stated in its own renewal report
