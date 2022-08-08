Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim

Paradigm is claiming for damages, interest and costs and alleged in a court filing that Gallagher failed to arrange cover for one of its buildings.

Paradigm had used Gallagher as its broker across its property portfolio since 2004 and, since 2008, cover was provided by Aviva underwritten by Gallagher subsidiary Pen Underwriting. The cover had been provided for the Slough building on a leaseholder basis.

Freehold

Paradigm filed its particulars of claim at the High Court in June and in the