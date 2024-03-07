Admiral chair: Defending UK motor advantage remains ‘number one priority’

Admiral is not going to give up its crown as the UK’s leading personal lines insurer to Markerstudy without a fight, its chair has intimated.

On unveiling its £1.2bn deal for Ardonagh-owned Atlanta in September last year, Markerstudy CEO Kevin Spencer noted that, once completed, the merger would give Markerstudy an extra 2,100 colleagues across 12 locations, as well as another £1bn of GWP and 2.6 million customers.

“Our advisers tell us that we are number two. Admiral is number one with £3.3bn [GWP], we are second with £3bn and then you have Direct Line Group at three, Hastings at four and Aviva at five,” he told Insurance Age.

“And