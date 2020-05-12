Insurance Covid-Cast episode 10: Newsmaker special with Bought By Many CEO Steven Mendel

In the latest Insurance Post and Insurance Age video cast brought to you while our journalists are working from home, we present the first in a series of newsmaker specials focusing on the people behind the lockdown headlines.

Today content director editor Jonathan Swift caught up with Bought By Many co-founder and CEO Steven Mendel following the announcement of its $98m Series C raise led by FTV Capital – the largest yet by a UK-based insurtech – to discuss how it plans to use the money, international expansion, the future of pet insurance, potential diversification and why it stopped at $98m - and did not go for $100m.

