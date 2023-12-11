Review of the Year 2023: OneAdvent’s Tim Quayle

Tim Quayle, CEO of OneAdvent, admits relief that the hype around blockchain has rescinded and wonders if it is time for Lloyd’s to turn its iconic building into a shared office space for the market…. with beer on tap.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

We completed a management buyout in September and raised new investment to support and launch ambitious MGAs. The MGA market has shown significant growth over the last few years, and this is a great opportunity for us to broaden our offering and help accelerate the growth of our clients.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

Fortunately, we appear to have finally moved on from blockchain, which