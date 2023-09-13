Barry Fehler - 60 years on the broking frontline

SEIB founder Barry Fehler reflects on his six decades in broking, covering everything from regulation to consolidation, as well as his support for the Institute of Insurance Brokers and the decline in market personalities. David Worsfold was there to listen.

Stepping away from a business you founded 60 years ago must be hard, but a very relaxed Barry Fehler betrays few regrets as he talks about those six decades in the garden room of his home, which is deep in the Suffolk countryside.

For many in the industry, South Essex Insurance Brokers is defined as Barry Fehler, such has been his contribution to the company since he founded it just as the bitter winter of 1963 approached after having –like so many – fallen into the insurance industry a little