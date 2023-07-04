Insurance Age

Graeme Trudgill succeeds Steve White as Biba CEO

Graeme Trudgill, executive director, Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Graeme Trudgill, its current executive director, as CEO taking over from Steve White.

Trudgill, pictured, takes up the role with immediate effect following a process conducted by an independent third party to consider external and internal candidates, the trade body confirmed.

Biba chair, Jonathan Evans, said: “Graeme is a force to be reckoned with in the insurance industry, and is the right choice for our next CEO. He has been a key player at Biba, involved in strategic decisions at the very top for a long time. Graeme has outstanding engagement skills, being able to unify

