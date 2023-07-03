Zurich UK CEO Bailey takes over as ABI president

Tim Bailey, UK CEO at Zurich, is the new president of the Association of British Insurers.

Clare Bousfield, CEO, retail and savings at M&G, becomes the new deputy president, with both taking up their roles immediately.

As president, Bailey (pictured), replaces Barry O’Dwyer, group CEO at Royal London, who was the first person to hold the role under the ABI governance changes introduced in 2021, alongside Cristina Nestares, UK CEO, Admiral Group, as deputy president. Bailey will hold the role for the next two years.

Bousfield will be stepping down from her role at M&G in the autumn