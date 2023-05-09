Insurance Age

Axa targets new broker employees with passport training solution

UK passport
    • Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa Commercial is poised to launch a new programme aimed at new starters within broking firms.

The Brokerwise Passport will launch at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference this week.

According to Ken Wright, head of broker development for Axa Commercial: “The training acts as an induction programme, providing self-learning and invitations to immersive experience events that are designed to introduce and build confidence around the commercial insurance eco-system.”

Wright added that it is specifically geared to those at the early stages of their career.

100

There is

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: