Axa targets new broker employees with passport training solution

Axa Commercial is poised to launch a new programme aimed at new starters within broking firms.

The Brokerwise Passport will launch at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference this week.

According to Ken Wright, head of broker development for Axa Commercial: “The training acts as an induction programme, providing self-learning and invitations to immersive experience events that are designed to introduce and build confidence around the commercial insurance eco-system.”

Wright added that it is specifically geared to those at the early stages of their career.

100

There is