Quote Me Today promotes Seagar to CEO
Quote Me Today has promoted its chief insurance officer Andy Seagar to become CEO, replacing founder Andrew Jackson who takes up the role of chairman.
Seagar, pictured above, joined the business as a trainee broker in 2006, becoming a partner in 2011 and director/co-owner in 2015.
He said: “Among the welcome acknowledgment of my progression to CEO, I wish Andrew the absolute best in his role as chairman. My long-term insurance knowledge has brought me to this moment, and I am proud to tread the path that shapes the future of this organisation.
“I aim to build upon our current trajectory and achieve greater results as I steer Quote Me Today
