People Moves: 19 - 23 December 2022

Stay up to date with the latest personnel changes within the insurance industry.

Featuring: Allianz Trade, Dual, BMS, Sompo International, HDI

Allianz Trade appoints commercial director

Allianz Trade has appointed Steve Stennett as commercial director.

Stennett is responsible for fostering Allianz Trade’s UK and Ireland client, broker and partner relations and steering the business development, commercial underwriting and marketing activities.

He reports to CEO Sarah Munrow and is based in Canary Wharf, the London office. He has succeeded Ozlem Ozuner, who was