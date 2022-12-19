Insurance Age

Fenchurch Law grows London team

Fenchurch Law has added three new hires to its coverage dispute team in London.

Fenchurch focuses complex insurance coverage disputes and works with both policyholders and brokers in the space. Their boutique law firm’s aim is to “protect the interests of policyholders” and work closely with brokers. 

Michael Robin, Dru Corfield and Grace Williams have all joined the firm, bringing global experience to the team. 

Robin comes on as partner from legal services company DWF, where he was also a partner. 

He has more than 40 years experience in insurance litigation and more

