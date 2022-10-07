People Moves: 3-7 October 2022

Follow the latest personnel changes in the insurance industry.

Featuring: Canopius, Thomas Miller, Brit, HDI Global, Hug Hub, Miller, Source Insurance, Dual UK and Howden.

Canopius names group head of change

Tracey Corrigan has been named group head of change.

She has overall responsibility for the group wide change portfolio, programme and project management delivery.

Corrigan is based in London and reports to COO Kate Roy. She brings more than 30 years of experience in operations management and business modernisation to Canopius and joins from QBE.