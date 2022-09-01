Markerstudy recruits new head of fraud from LV
Lunn will be responsible for leading and developing Markerstudy’s fraud prevention strategy and will report to COO Gary Hueting.
Joining from LV, Lunn has worked in counter-fraud for nearly nine years.
Hueting commented: “Having recently chaired the General Insurance Fraud Committee for over three years and with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Clare is a true fraud prevention advocate.
“She has already been pivotal in making important changes as we continue to tackle new and
