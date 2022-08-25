Allianz snaps up chief compliance officer from Aviva
The insurer detailed that, in this role, Rayner will be responsible for setting a clear strategy for the organisation in terms of compliance and conduct relating to customer, clients, reputation, assets and the interests of stakeholders, as well as corporate and regulatory affairs.
Rayner joins Allianz from Aviva where she is currently group compliance and financial crime risk director. Prior to this, Rayner also worked at RSA, BGL and Direct Line Group and is highly experienced in all aspects
