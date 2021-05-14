People Moves: 10 - 14 May 2021

Featuring: Aston Lark, Direct Line Group, Kingfisher

Aston Lark creates integration director role

Aston Lark has promoted Bethan Jones to the newly created role of integration director, with responsibility for overseeing the successful integration of all of Aston Lark’s acquisitions.

Jones started her insurance career as a broker at Thomas Carroll in 2004 where she gained Chartered Broker status before moving into a group operations role. She joined Aston Scott in 2017 prior to its merger