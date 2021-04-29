Paul Trail exits Close Brothers

Close Brothers Premium Finance has re-organised its senior management team following the decision by Paul Trail, managing director, to step down from his role.

He was promoted just eight months ago following a restructure at the business that saw Sharon Bishop leave.

This most recent change has resulted in a further management reshuffle.

Reshuffle

Rebecca McNeil, CEO, retail, which incorporates motor and premium finance, explained that Sean Kemple, managing director of motor finance, will