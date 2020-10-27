Former Aston Scott boss joins Mactavish as MD

Mactavish has appointed former Aston Scott chief executive officer, Heidi Carslaw, to the newly created role of managing director.

Carslaw joins from Aston Lark Group, where she was executive director following her role as CEO of predecessor firm, Aston Scott.

Mactavish detailed that she brings over 30 years of experience working with corporate clients on a broad range of complex risks.

According to her LinkedIn page, Carslaw left Aston Lark in November 2019. She joined Mactavish in September