People Moves round-up: 18 - 22 May 2020

Featuring: Axa XL, Open GI, Arch Insurance

Axa XL announces additions to its Private Clients team in the UK

The insurer has made a number of appointments across its high net worth business.

Chris Lewis has been appointed as independent broker sales manager

James Ellis is appointed as underwriter (effective immediately)

Steve Morse is appointed as UK underwriting manager (effective 1 June)

underwriting manager (effective 1 June) Tom French is appointed as sales manager (effective 1 July)

Chris Lewis has taken on the role of independent broker sales manager, with responsibility for managing the relationships and developing the business with Axa XL’s Independent broker panel. He was previously a managing director at Borland Private Clients, and earlier spent 20 years at Chubb in a variety of private clients roles, most recently in senior sales and development positions.

James Ellis joins as an underwriter from Hiscox, where he held the position of High Net Worth (HNW) development underwriter. Previously, Ellis spent five years at Chubb as a HNW underwriter, primarily looking after independent brokers.

Steve Morse joins on 1 June as UK underwriting manager and will be responsible for leading Axa XL’s private clients business in the UK. He also joins from Hiscox, where he spent 16 years in variety of roles, most recently as regional manager for the Midlands. He also undertook the role of head of motor and overseas property and several other senior positions.

Tom French joins the team on 1 July as sales manager. He will be responsible for driving Axa XL’s UK sales efforts and for enhancing global and larger national broker relationships. French joins from Chubb, where he spent more than three years as strategic development manager. He had previously spent 12 years at Larks in several broking roles in the company’s Private Clients division.

Simon Mobey, head of private clients at Axa XL, said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris, James, Steve and Tom to the team. This significant investment in talent demonstrates our commitment to the private clients market in the UK and to providing a best-in-class service for our clients.

“We have very ambitious plans for this market, and these four appointments and the attributes they bring will play an important role in helping us as to deliver on those.”

Open GI secures former Gallagher-man as CIO

Open GI has confirmed the appointment of Giles Baxter as chief information officer for the group. In this newly created role, Baxter will take responsibility for leading the development and delivery of Open GI’s new software solutions for the GI market. The role takes effect from late June this year.

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Open GI during an exciting, transformational time,” said Baxter.

“My focus will be evolving the Mobius platform and developing modern and flexible digital solutions for the GI industry. I am looking forward to helping shape and drive high-quality, value creating technology propositions for our customers.”

Baxter joins Open GI with a wealth of strong software and insurance experience. Recently, he held the role as group CIO at RM plc. Prior, Baxter held executive level roles at both Arthur J Gallagher and RSA and spent two years building and delivering software for Acturis.

Group CEO, Simon Badley, commented: “The fact that Giles is joining us is an exciting prospect for both the business and our customers. His experience both within the tech and insurance space will add extensive value to our technology proposition and he will play a key role in helping Open GI move forward and realise its strategic goals.

“The business is embarking on a new wave of transformation – one of which will strengthen our business to benefit the GI industry and our customers.”

Arch Insurance hires broker relationship development manager

Arch Insurance (UK), part of Arch Capital Group, has appointed Alison Merriman as broker relationship development manager, with immediate effect.

Based in Manchester, Merriman will be responsible for building and maintaining the division’s broker relationships. She will work closely with Louise Hopkins, branch manager for Manchester, and the underwriting teams and will focus on expanding Arch Insurance’s UK regional presence.

According to Arch, Merriman has a wealth of market experience. Prior to joining the provider, she was regional manager at MS Amlin, based in Manchester. Previous roles have included senior underwriter at Allianz, business account manager at Aviva and account executive at Zurich.

Mike Bottle, senior vice president strategy & distribution for Arch Insurance’s UK regional division, commented: “Alison is a tremendous addition to our team and has a strong track record of building highly successful broker relationships.

“She has considerable knowledge of all aspects of the property and casualty market in the UK and has worked extensively across the North West region. Our Manchester team is undergoing a period of considerable business growth and we will continue to invest in market-leading talent to support this.”

Merriman added: “I am delighted to be joining Arch and look forward to working with brokers across the region to further strengthen relationships, and to identify and develop new business opportunities.”