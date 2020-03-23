People Moves Round-up: 16-27 March 2020

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Liiba, Axa, Willis Towers Watson, Aspen.

Richard Dudley named Liiba chair

The board of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association (Liiba) announced that Richard Dudley, CEO of Aon’s UK Global Broking Centre, will become its new chair. He succeeds Roy White of Marsh, who served a two-year term.

White will remain a deputy chair in the short term. Dudley’s other deputies were confirmed as: Nick Cook of BMS and Alastair Swift of Willis Towers Watson.

Axa UK and Ireland reshuffles management committee

Axa UK and Ireland revealed two changes to its management committee.

Roland Moquet will join the company as chief financial officer (subject to regulatory approval), replacing Amelie Breitburd who is leaving Axa. Moquet joins from Axa Italy where, as CFO, he has been heavily involved in the launch of the 2023 strategy. He joined Axa in 2005.

Amber Wilkinson, currently chief of staff, has been promoted to the management committee in the role of director of strategy, brand and communications. Wilkinson’s roles within Axa have included finance director at Axa PPP Healthcare and head of M&A for Axa UK.

Willis Towers Watson strengthens D&O capabilities

Willis Towers Watson’s GB financial lines and executives risk (Finex) team strengthened its D&O capabilities with the hiring of Eve Richards as GB head of Finex D&O and Angus Duncan as executive director & coverage specialist.

Richards, previously an underwriter, held the position of head of UK financial institutions at AxaXL, since 2015. Prior to that role, she spent 12 years as a senior underwriter for XL, Munich Re and AIG in London and Dublin.

Duncan joins from Clyde & Co where he was a partner and, before that, spent more than 10 years with Mayer Brown where he was a partner in the insurance and reinsurance practice in London. He has also worked at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, as well as Norton Rose.

The expanded team also includes Mitchell McBain and Rob Greenwood, who have both joined in recent months from Axis and JLT Marsh, respectively.

Aspen appoints Kevin Chidwick as group chief financial officer

Aspen Insurance Holdings announced that Kevin Chidwick has been appointed group chief financial officer, effective 1 May 2020.

Chidwick was previously CFO at financial advice network Openwork, a role he held since March 2018. From September 2005 to August 2014, Chidwick was CFO of Admiral Group. He was appointed to the Admiral Group board in 2006.

Chidwick, who will report to Mark Cloutier, executive chairman and group chief executive officer, succeeds Scott Kirk, who will leave Aspen on 30 April 2020 to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

