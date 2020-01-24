Lloyd’s appoints whistleblowing champion

Angela Crawford-Ingle has joined the board of the Audit Committee as Bruce Carnegie-Brown says Lloyd’s is committed to encouraging an open culture.

Lloyd’s has employed Angela Crawford-Ingle as a new Board member who succeeds Richard Keers as chair of the Audit Committee. The appointment is effective immediately.

Crawford-Ingle also becomes Lloyd’s whistleblowers’ champion, and will oversee the independence and effectiveness of Lloyd’s whistleblowing policies and procedures.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Lloyd’s chairman, said: “At Lloyd’s we are committed to encouraging an open, honest and transparent culture that encourages speaking up – this is crucial to help us build the high performing culture that the Future at Lloyd’s demands.

“I am therefore delighted to welcome Angela Crawford-Ingle to the Board. Her wealth of boardroom experience as well as sector specific knowledge will be vital to Lloyd’s and I look forward to working closely with her.”

Crawford-Ingle is currently the senior independent director and chair of Audit Committee at River & Mercantile Group and non-executive director and Audit Committee chair at Openwork.

Career

She has over 30 years’ experience as a senior partner at PwC in the financial services industry, specialising in insurance and asset management and was, until recently, a non-executive director and chair of the Audit & Risk Committees at Beazley and at Swinton Insurance.

The appointment follows months of negative stories about the culture at Lloyd’s. The market had previously reported failures in its whistleblowing structure prompting regulatory intervention from the Prudential Regulation Authority.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.