People Moves Round-up: 16-20 September 2019

This round-up includes: Marsh,Gravity Risk Services, Ed, Gallagher, Lloyd’s and Insurdata.

Marsh makes senior hires

Marsh has chosen Stephanie Pestorich Manson as chief client officer for management liability and head of directors’ & officers’ (D&O) product and Jason Mills as wholesale leader in the UK financial & professional (Finpro) practice, both newly created roles in Marsh JLT Specialty.

Manson is expected to join the firm later this year from her head of commercial institutions – UK role at AIG.

Mills will take up his new role at the beginning of next year. He joins from Aon, where he has been executive director of the financial & professional services group (F&PSG) for the past 11 years.

In her new position, Manson will be responsible for the development of Marsh JLT Specialty’s management liability and D&O solutions within the UK Finpro practice and advise Marsh’s FTSE100 clients on their management liability risk and insurance programmes.

Manson will be based in London and supervised by Beth Thurston, head of management liability, UK Finpro practice, Marsh JLT Specialty.

While Mills will lead the development of the UK Finpro practice’s wholesale business and report to Paul Denny, CEO, UK Finpro practice, Marsh JLT Specialty.

Gravity Risk Services expands team with new hires

Gravity Risk Services has hired Alan Hood to become a senior account executive, joining from Clear Insurance. Lucy Aldridge takes up the post of operations manager and its new claims handler is Sam Labon.

The hires have been made as part of its national expansion plan. The Black Country-domiciled firm has also announced plans for more jobs at its Bradford and Leicester offices.

Dale Collett, managing director of Gravity Risk Services, commented: “This is a significant coup for us as they bring such a wealth of experience and expertise with them.

“We have seen steady growth in recent years which is not only good to see for us, but important for our customers who expect the high standards we provide.”

Ed announces new senior hire

Ed, the global reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, has appointed a new divisional director for its risk solutions team.

Simon Stovell took up this position with immediate effect and is now overseen by Stephen Louden, MD, Risk Solutions.

Stovell joins Ed from his role as senior binder underwriter at Faraday, a post he has had since 2014 and he has worked in the industry for over three decades.

The new divisional director began his career in 1987 as a broker at Robert Barrow and he then undertook a number of senior roles including partner in the property fac division of JLT Re.

Steve Wilkinson joins Gallagher’s global aerospace practice as head of claims

Gallagher has said that Steve Wilkinson has become part of its global aerospace practice as head of claims, effective immediately.

The role is based in London and as part of it he leads the claims team supporting Gallagher’s airline and aerospace individuals across the globe.

Wilkinson has over 40 years’ experience and most recently held the position of MD of aviation and aerospace at Marsh.

He began his career at C.T. Bowring in 1974, and has worked as designate chairman of the London aviation arm of Charles Taylor Aviation.

Lloyd’s sees senior team reshuffle

Lloyd’s has selected David Sansom as chief risk officer, while Annette Andrews, chief people officer, will be leaving at the end of this year.

Sansom will oversee all areas of risk management within the corporation, as well as overseeing market-level risks. He will also manage Lloyd’s relationships with regulators across the globe.

Previously director of financial services risk at EY, Sansom was seconded to Lloyd’s as interim CRO last October. He has also worked in roles for the Financial Services Authority and HM Treasury, and has led a range of risk and regulatory engagements for EY.

Meanwhile, Andrews came to Lloyd’s in January 2015 and has been responsible for the talent strategy for the corporation as a member of the executive committee.

Insurdata, appoints Rosina Smith to head of client success

InsurTech firm, Insurdata has hired Rosina Smith to be head of client success.

She will be responsible for ensuring that clients capitalise on the full benefits offered by the firm’s products, ranging from supporting clients in their use of technology to helping its integration into client’s existing workflows and will need to help the firm to develop capabilities in accordance with the fast-changing market.

Before she was hired at Insurdata, Smith was acting head of commercial lines pricing at Allianz in the UK. She worked at the provider for over seven years, and has also held the role of geospatial manager.

